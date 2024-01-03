Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere’s Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City

On the first day of the new year, Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. was inaugurated as the mayor of Revere in a ceremony held at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Auditorium. The event, presided over by city clerk Ashley Melnik, included the swearing-in of Keefe’s colleagues on the Revere City Council and the Revere School Committee. The ceremony, witnessed by Keefe’s family and a large audience, was graced by remarks from Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and State Auditor Diana DiZoglio. Honorary marshals Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright and Revere Police Chief David Callahan added to the solemnity of the occasion.

Keefe’s Vision for Revere

After taking the oath of office, Keefe was met with a standing ovation from the audience. He then delivered an inspiring inaugural address, lasting ten minutes, in which he painted a picture of his vision for the city’s future. Building on the city’s motto ‘Believe in Revere’, Keefe urged unity and collective effort to push the city forward. His speech was a reflection on the city’s recent achievements, including strides in education and ongoing development projects.

Transition Team and Policies for Progress Committee

Keefe announced his plans for a transition team and a resident service assessment. The ‘Policies for Progress Committee’, the city’s first, was also introduced. This committee, comprised of regional leaders, thinkers, and creators, is tasked with establishing a roadmap for the next 100 days to advance policies and practices that would ensure Revere’s continued growth. The committee, led by Executive Director Mike McLaughlin, is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 4, 2024, at Revere City Hall.

Community Involvement and Inclusivity

Keefe emphasized the importance of community involvement and inclusivity in his address. He acknowledged the need for bold and decisive decision-making for the future of Revere. His vision for the city is one of unity, where all residents and city officials work together to propel Revere along an even higher trajectory.