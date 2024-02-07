Patnaik Rebukes BJP for Politicizing Sensitive Issues, Highlights Government Successes

In a fervent session in the Odisha Assembly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of politicizing sensitive issues such as crime and developmental projects. This rebuke came amidst a walkout by BJP members over an alleged break of tradition in the Shree Jagannath Temple.

Criticism of the Opposition

Patnaik's sharp comments were in response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the governor's address, which he viewed as the last of his fifth term. He reproached the BJP for their attempts to tarnish the state's image for political gain. The Chief Minister called out the opposition for obstructing developmental projects such as the Shree Mandir and Lingaraj projects. He also referenced the politicization of a sensitive rape and murder case of a minor girl in Nayagarh, for which a juvenile was recently convicted.

Government Successes Highlighted

Despite the political turmoil, Patnaik took the opportunity to highlight his government's successes. He pointed out that his administration has lifted over one crore people out of poverty, achieved revenue surplus, attracted massive investments, and empowered women and tribal communities. He also praised the NITI Aayog report and the state's performance in recent panchayat elections.

Odisha's Contributions Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Patnaik did not miss the chance to underline Odisha's significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state supplied oxygen to 17 other states, displaying a spirit of solidarity and cooperation. Furthermore, it hosted the Hockey World Cup, showcasing its ability to handle significant international events amidst the worldwide health crisis. He hailed the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana as a significant health initiative providing coverage to a vast number of citizens.