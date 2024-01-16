Pathfinder Foundation's Milinda Moragoda Advocates for Abolition of Sri Lanka's Provincial Council System

In a bold call for administrative reform, Milinda Moragoda, the founder of the Pathfinder Foundation, has urged the abolition of Sri Lanka's provincial council system. Moragoda, a former High Commissioner in India, argues that the time is ripe for a change in approach to governance, suggesting that the provincial council system's dismantlement should be a priority in the manifestos for the forthcoming national elections.

Advocating for A People-Centric Government

Moragoda's proposition is not a mere call for elimination but a thoughtful proposal for an alternative. He advocates for powers to be devolved directly to local, urban, and municipal councils. These bodies, he argues, are far closer to the citizens they serve, making them more capable of effectively addressing community-level issues. He envisions a leaner, more efficient, and people-centric government, arguing that for a country of 22 million, an additional layer of administration is unnecessary.

Restructuring Governance and Economy

While Moragoda acknowledges the original intent of the provincial council system—to increase provincial autonomy and tackle ethnic issues—he criticizes its inefficiency, expense, and divisiveness. Established by the 13th Amendment in 1987, the provincial council system, in Moragoda's view, has outlived its usefulness. His critique is not limited to governance alone; he asserts that Sri Lanka's economy also needs to be restructured to meet the demands of modernization.

A Fresh Vision for a District-Level Framework

Moragoda's alternative is a district-level framework, which would involve Members of Parliament and local government officials. This structure would replace the Provincial Council layer, thereby streamlining decision-making processes and making them more responsive to the needs of the people. In addition, Moragoda suggests the creation of an empowered Senate or Upper House. This body would be designed to address Sri Lanka's religious, ethnic, and regional diversity issues in a more representative and effective manner.

As Sri Lanka heads towards its national elections, the country faces an opportunity to redefine itself. Moragoda's proposal offers a fresh perspective on governance, one that seeks to bring power closer to the people, enhance efficiency, and create a more inclusive political landscape. The question remains whether this vision will resonate with voters and inspire meaningful change in the country's political system.