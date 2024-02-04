Pat Utomi Slams APC's Economic Management, Calls for Tangible Solutions

In a stirring critique of Nigeria's current economic landscape, political economist and Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Pat Utomi, rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) government's claims of steering the nation on a prosperous path. Utomi's remarks, delivered during a recent interview, painted a picture of a country in distress, with the pain of economic hardship widely felt among its people, bar those engrossed in corrupt undertakings.

Utomi's critique was not merely a lamentation of the existing state of affairs but a call to action. He urged the APC administration to devise specific solutions to pressing issues that currently plague Nigeria: the exchange rate, debt management, poverty, economic diversification, education, and healthcare. The economist underscored the urgency of addressing these problems over what he termed 'emotional issues.'

A Matter of Life and Death

The LP chieftain highlighted the grim reality of Nigerians dying from curable diseases, a testament to the critical state of the healthcare sector. This, he suggested, was a matter that required immediate attention, more so than the 'emotional issues' that he felt were currently taking precedence.

Despite the harsh critique of the current administration, Utomi's discourse was not without a glimmer of hope. Drawing a comparison to India, he demonstrated that dramatic changes were possible and within reach for Nigeria. However, such a transformation would require a concerted effort to eradicate the widespread corruption that he condemned.