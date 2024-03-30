Pat Utomi Advocates for Parliamentary System to Enhance Governance in Nigeria

Amidst Nigeria's quest for enduring democracy and effective governance, Prof. Pat Utomi has emerged as a vocal advocate for transitioning from the current presidential system to a parliamentary model. This call comes at a time when 60 members of the House of Representatives are actively seeking constitutional amendments to facilitate this shift. Utomi, a seasoned political economist and Labour Party chieftain, argues that such a move would not only streamline governance but also foster greater accountability and reduce the financial burden of politics in Nigeria.

Utomi's stance is grounded in the belief that the parliamentary system offers a more cost-effective and accountable framework for governance. He contrasts this with the presidential system's tendency to entrench power in individuals who may prioritize personal gain over national welfare.

The parliamentary model, he explains, inherently promotes a closer relationship between the government and the electorate, enabling easier recourse in cases of dissatisfaction through mechanisms like the vote of no confidence. This, he argues, contrasts sharply with the presidential system, where leaders may remain unaccountable for extended periods.

Challenges to Democracy in Nigeria

The crux of Nigeria's governance issue, according to Utomi, lies in an elite crisis characterized by a lack of development consciousness and a predisposition towards immediate gains. He laments the missed opportunities for genuine problem-solving in leadership, critiquing the prevailing attitude of exploiting public office for personal enrichment.

This critique extends to former governors, whom Utomi suggests would face legal consequences in other jurisdictions for misappropriating public funds. He commends recent moves like Abia State Governor Alex Otti's repeal of excessive pensions for past governors as steps in the right direction.