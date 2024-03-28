Pat Utomi Advocates for Parliamentary Democracy in Nigeria: A Move to Curb Tyranny and Cut Costs

Political economist, Prof Pat Utomi, has made a strong case for shifting Nigeria's government structure from a presidential to a parliamentary system. Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Utomi highlighted the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and increased accountability that a parliamentary democracy could bring to Nigeria. This recommendation comes amid growing concerns over governance cost and leadership quality in the country.

Efficiency and Cost Reduction

Utomi pointed out that a parliamentary system is not only more cost-effective but also prevents the rise of tyrannical leaders. He argued that the current presidential system requires candidates to campaign across the entire country, leading to excessive spending and often, less accountability. In contrast, a parliamentary democracy encourages closer connections between the electorate and their representatives, fostering a more engaged and responsive governance structure.

Increasing Accountability

The call for a shift to parliamentary democracy is rooted in a desire for greater accountability. Utomi criticized the current leadership landscape in Nigeria, citing a lack of responsibility towards the electorate. He suggested that a parliamentary system, with its direct representation and potential for government change in response to performance, would significantly increase leaders' accountability to the people. Such a structure could also curb the lavish expenditures characteristic of the presidential system.

Legislative Support and Challenges

Support for transitioning to a parliamentary system has been growing, with a group of 60 lawmakers proposing constitutional amendments for such a change. However, the bill has seen little progress since its first reading. Utomi's comments echo the sentiments of these lawmakers, emphasizing the urgent need for a governance structure that serves the people over personal or party interests. The proposed shift aims to address the leadership and financial inefficiencies plaguing Nigeria's current system.

As discussions continue, the advocacy for a parliamentary system in Nigeria represents a critical examination of governance and leadership in the country. By promoting efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and accountability, proponents like Utomi believe that such a shift could mark a significant step towards a more democratic and equitable Nigeria. The debate over parliamentary versus presidential systems underscores the broader quest for reforms that truly serve the public interest.