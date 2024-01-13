PAT Declares Full Support for PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle

In a significant political development, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has pledged unwavering support to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in the NA-127 (Lahore-XI) constituency for the impending elections slated for February 8. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to compete against Atta Tara from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PAT’s Stronghold in NA-127

The backing from PAT is noteworthy given the party’s substantial support base in NA-127, a seat clinched in 2002 by its founder, Dr. Tahirul Qadri. Senior PAT leaders, including Mr. Gandapur, Raja Zahid, and Nurullah Siddiqui, have welcomed Bilawal Bhutto, ensuring their full support in the upcoming elections. Their support is particularly impactful as the PAT leaders and their offices are strategically situated within the NA-127 constituency.

PPP Candidates for National and Provincial Assembly Seats

Simultaneously, the PPP has also unveiled a list of its candidates for national and provincial assembly seats across central Punjab. The list features prominent figures and former ministers, indicating a robust campaign strategy. The divisions for which candidates have been announced include Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sahiwal.

Political Activities Ramp up Ahead of Elections

The announcement and political activities are unfolding in the run-up to the general elections, with various parties rallying to secure a majority. PAT’s Secretary-General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has assured that the promise of support for PPP’s Chairman is not hollow. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to the memorial of the PAT workers, who were killed in a police raid on the party’s secretariat in Model Town in June 2014, consolidates this alliance. The chairman’s call for a transparent investigation into the Model Town incident and the need to end societal divisions further underscores the shared goals of the PPP and PAT.