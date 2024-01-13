en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

PAT Declares Full Support for PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle

In a significant political development, the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has pledged unwavering support to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in the NA-127 (Lahore-XI) constituency for the impending elections slated for February 8. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to compete against Atta Tara from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PAT’s Stronghold in NA-127

The backing from PAT is noteworthy given the party’s substantial support base in NA-127, a seat clinched in 2002 by its founder, Dr. Tahirul Qadri. Senior PAT leaders, including Mr. Gandapur, Raja Zahid, and Nurullah Siddiqui, have welcomed Bilawal Bhutto, ensuring their full support in the upcoming elections. Their support is particularly impactful as the PAT leaders and their offices are strategically situated within the NA-127 constituency.

PPP Candidates for National and Provincial Assembly Seats

Simultaneously, the PPP has also unveiled a list of its candidates for national and provincial assembly seats across central Punjab. The list features prominent figures and former ministers, indicating a robust campaign strategy. The divisions for which candidates have been announced include Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sahiwal.

Political Activities Ramp up Ahead of Elections

The announcement and political activities are unfolding in the run-up to the general elections, with various parties rallying to secure a majority. PAT’s Secretary-General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has assured that the promise of support for PPP’s Chairman is not hollow. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to the memorial of the PAT workers, who were killed in a police raid on the party’s secretariat in Model Town in June 2014, consolidates this alliance. The chairman’s call for a transparent investigation into the Model Town incident and the need to end societal divisions further underscores the shared goals of the PPP and PAT.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
2 mins ago
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as the chairperson of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). This coalition of opposition parties, comprising 28 members, is poised to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The decision to appoint Kharge,
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
51 mins ago
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
58 mins ago
Ghana Politics: Fifi Kwetey Advises Mahama to Leave Bawumia to the NDC
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
7 mins ago
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
20 mins ago
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
51 mins ago
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
Latest Headlines
World News
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
11 seconds
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
2 mins
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
5 mins
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
6 mins
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
6 mins
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
7 mins
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
9 mins
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
10 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
11 mins
Peaceful Resolution Reached in Lagos State Government and RTEAN Dispute
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app