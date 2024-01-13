Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act

In a significant move, Pastor Ajay Babu Maddisetti, head of the Christian and Muslim Joint Action Committee in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has made a fervent plea for the creation of a Christian and Muslim Minorities Act. The aim of this proposed legislation is to shield these communities from intensifying attacks by Hindutva organizations, including the RSS, VHP, Bajrangdal, and BJP.

Maddisetti’s Call for Protective Legislation

Maddisetti, who has recently joined the Congress Party and is now serving as the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Coordinator, made his appeal in a YouTube video addressed to the chief minister A Revanth Reddy. He drew attention to the efficacy of the SC/ST Atrocities Act in curbing violence and fostering social change, suggesting that a similar law should be established to safeguard Christian and Muslim minorities.

His proposal for the new law incorporates severe punishment for offenders, with life imprisonment being a potential penalty. The pastor’s call for this legislation comes in the wake of a surge in violence against Christian and Muslim communities. He cited instances of the killing and attacking of religious leaders and the destruction of places of worship.

Warning Against Inaction

Maddisetti warned of the dire consequences that might befall the nation if the government failed to institute such protective legislation. He expressed concern that the absence of this necessary legal shield might foster a risk of a civil war-like situation. The pastor’s comments highlight the growing tension and violence against religious minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Christians, under the BJP government.

The BJP’s Role in the Rising Tension

The BJP’s promotion of Hindu nationalism and policies that marginalize Muslims have been linked to the increasing attacks on religious minorities. There has been criticism about the lack of government attention to hate crimes and violence against minorities, as well as the strained relationship between India and Pakistan. The rise of the BJP as a Hindutva-driven party is also linked to strategic realignment with the US-led West against China.