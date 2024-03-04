Passport Issuance Halted in Pakistan Amid Technical Glitches and Lamination Paper Shortage

ISLAMABAD: In an unforeseen development that has left many citizens and prospective travelers in limbo, Pakistan's Immigration and Passports Department has temporarily ceased the issuance of new passports. An official from the Passport Office attributed the suspension to a 'link-down' issue that has hampered data entry processes, emanating from the Passport and Immigration headquarters.

Root Causes and Immediate Response

The sudden halt in passport services is not solely due to technical difficulties. The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports had previously encountered a significant hurdle two months ago with a shortage of lamination papers, critical for the production of passports. Despite immediate efforts to rectify the situation, including the deployment of additional staff and officials for expedited service, the backlog of unprinted passports had alarmingly reached 700,000 by October 2023. The current suspension, now exceeding a week, compounds the existing challenges faced by the department and the public.

Government Intervention and Public Impact

The suspension's impact on individuals planning to travel abroad has been profound. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the then-caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti intervened, engaging with officials to ensure the resumption of passport printing services. Despite these efforts, the delay in receiving the necessary lamination paper order has prolonged the suspension, leaving many in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

Looking Forward

As officials work tirelessly to resolve the link-down and supply chain issues, the plight of those awaiting passports serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between operational efficiency and the fulfillment of public needs. The resolution of this impasse is eagerly awaited, not only to alleviate the immediate inconvenience but also to restore confidence in the government's ability to manage essential services effectively.