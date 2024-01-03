en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Pasquale ‘Pat’ Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Pasquale ‘Pat’ Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges

Pasquale ‘Pat’ Deon, a notable Republican from Bucks County, is wrapping up his significant 24-year term as chairman of the SEPTA board. Known for stabilizing SEPTA’s financial status since his inauguration in 1999, Deon’s departure marks the end of an era.

His vast political acumen allowed him to surpass party boundaries and secure essential state funding for public transit, significantly influencing Pennsylvania’s political landscape.

Deon’s Impact on SEPTA

Under Deon’s guidance, SEPTA transitioned to a more solid financial base. His political finesse was instrumental in brokering agreements among lawmakers and governors from both parties in Harrisburg.

This stability enabled the procurement of funding for various public transit projects, enhancing the efficiency and reach of SEPTA’s operations.

Deon’s deep-rooted connections with Republican lawmakers were particularly vital in advocating for public transit’s value, not only to Philadelphia and its suburban counties but also to the state economy.

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dennis Patterson Bids Farewell to the Senate: A Void in Nunavut's Representation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vermont Road Rage Case Dismissed: Judge Rules William Mercer Acted in Self-Defense

By Rizwan Shah

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws

By Rafia Tasleem

Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives

By Quadri Adejumo

Ex-General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation Summoned over Accusati ...
@Aviation · 2 mins
Ex-General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation Summoned over Accusati ...
heart comment 0
Major Drug Bust in Assam’s Cachar District: A Significant Blow to Narcotic Trade

By Rafia Tasleem

Major Drug Bust in Assam's Cachar District: A Significant Blow to Narcotic Trade
Alan Dershowitz Advocates for Transparency in Epstein Affairs, Criticizes MeToo Movement

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Alan Dershowitz Advocates for Transparency in Epstein Affairs, Criticizes MeToo Movement
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
Nashville’s Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ja Morant Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama: A Thrilling NBA Night
9 seconds
Ja Morant Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama: A Thrilling NBA Night
The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey
14 seconds
The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey
Dennis Patterson Bids Farewell to the Senate: A Void in Nunavut's Representation
25 seconds
Dennis Patterson Bids Farewell to the Senate: A Void in Nunavut's Representation
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws
37 seconds
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
1 min
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
2 mins
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
2 mins
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
2 mins
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
2 mins
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
34 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
35 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app