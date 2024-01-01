en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA’s Dominance in European Elections

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA’s Dominance in European Elections

In a momentous shift for the political sphere in Greece, Nikos Androulakis, leader of the PASOK-Movement for Change, is gearing up to overhaul the influence of SYRIZA in the European election polls of 2024. As the New Year unfolds, the government is on the brink of tabling the Non-State Universities Bill for voting in early February, a move that aligns with its commitment to reform and centralist political changes.

Political Power Play

While SYRIZA’s influence appears stagnant, PASOK is actively seeking to attract influential voters who can shape public opinion on pivotal matters such as the non-state universities debates. This strategic move by PASOK underscores the necessity for new, dynamic forces in the political arena.

Standing Firm on Non-State Universities

PASOK, however, continues to mirror SYRIZA’s opposition to the issue of non-state universities. This stance is reminiscent of former Prime Minister George Papandreou’s initial support in 2007 for the amendment of Article 16 to permit private universities, a support which he later retracted.

A Call for Progressive Policies

In his New Year’s message, Nikos Androulakis underscored the need for innovative policies to empower the new generation and ensure a quality standard of living for all citizens. He advocated for a just society that respects human rights and promotes productive, resilient, and sustainable economic growth. His vision of collective well-being is built on firm foundations capable of withstanding global upheavals. Androulakis envisages a reliable progressive plan guided by solidarity and social justice, and he wished for a New Year filled with more peace and prosperity.

0
Europe Greece Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Year in Review: The Channel Islands' Diverse and Memorable Moments in 2023

By Salman Khan

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

King's New Year's Honours List: Six from Channel Islands Recognized

By Justice Nwafor

Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Bijay Laxmi

China's Economic Evolution: A Beacon of Opportunity for European Busin ...
@Business · 27 mins
China's Economic Evolution: A Beacon of Opportunity for European Busin ...
heart comment 0
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone

By Salman Akhtar

Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen

By Geeta Pillai

Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen of Denmark
Gibraltar Welcomes 2024 Amidst Global New Year’s Celebrations

By Momen Zellmi

Gibraltar Welcomes 2024 Amidst Global New Year's Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
1 min
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
2 mins
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
2 mins
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
3 mins
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
British Royal Family's Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles's Coronation
3 mins
British Royal Family's Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles's Coronation
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
3 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
4 mins
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir
4 mins
JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
4 mins
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
3 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
23 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
27 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
29 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
38 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
41 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
2 hours
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app