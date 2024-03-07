PASAN Appeals to President Tinubu for State Legislatures' Financial Autonomy

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has issued a plea to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to ensure state governors adhere to the agreement for the full implementation of financial autonomy for state legislatures. This move comes as a response to the lack of action following the expiration of the ultimatum for the implementation, with only Benue State showing compliance. The association warns of a potential strike that could paralyze legislative activities nationwide.

Advertisment

Zonal Vice President, South-West, PASAN, Mr Adele Adewale, highlighted the urgency of the situation during a press briefing. Adewale pointed out the breach of trust by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in failing to honor the MOU signed, which promised financial autonomy for state legislatures by 28th February 2024. With only Benue State fully implementing the agreement, and Lagos and Oyo States beginning to take steps, the association feels compelled to issue a warning of possible industrial action if the rest of the governors do not follow suit.

Why Financial Autonomy Matters

The quest for financial autonomy is not just about financial independence but is pivotal for strengthening the State Houses of Assembly Service Commission, enhancing career progression for legislative staff, and resolving critical welfare issues. These include the non-remittance of staff deductions, non-payment of allowances, and the non-implementation of CONLESS among others. Adele emphasizes that achieving legislative financial autonomy is essential for the overall welfare of parliamentary staff across the federation.

In a bid to avoid further industrial action, Adele reveals that PASAN is giving the governors and the Conference of Speakers a two-week window to deliberate on the matter. During this period, critical discussions between PASAN, the NGF, and the Conference of State Legislatures are expected to take place. Conference Chairman, Honorable Adebo Ogundoyin, has committed to facilitating these discussions, aiming for an amicable resolution that respects the constitutional mandate for legislative financial autonomy.

This situation underscores the significance of dialogue and negotiation in resolving disputes that have far-reaching implications on governance and public service. The coming weeks are crucial in determining whether the collaborative efforts of PASAN, the NGF, and the Conference of Speakers can usher in a new era of financial autonomy for state legislatures across Nigeria.