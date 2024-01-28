Pasadena's District 3 Council Seat Contenders to Debate in Public Forum

February 1 is set to be an enlightening day for Pasadena's District 3 as the Pasadena Community Coalition prepares to host a 'SpeakOUT!' Debate Candidates Forum at Robinson Park. The event will pit incumbent Councilmember Justin Jones against challenger Brandon Lamar, both of whom boast a history of activism and community leadership.

Justin Jones vs. Brandon Lamar: A Clash of Titans

The forum will see these two community organizers go head-to-head, offering the public a glimpse into their respective visions for the community. Jones, the incumbent councilmember, has made a name for himself by fighting corruption, promoting justice, and advocating for environmental and immigrant rights. The challenger, Lamar, on the other hand, has built his campaign around addressing homelessness, gun violence, climate change, and systemic racism.

Moderators and Live Streaming

Moderated by Coalition Chair Martin Gordon, the event promises to be a fair and in-depth discussion of the issues at hand. To ensure that the debate reaches a wider audience, it will be live-streamed by the Conversation Live on YouTube and Facebook. This will allow even those who cannot attend in person to be part of the discourse. The candidates will be questioned by La Tonya Norton and James Farr, adding a layer of objectivity and rigor to the proceedings.

The Road to the Primary Elections

This forum comes at a crucial time, with the primary election scheduled for March 5. The winner of this election will serve a two-year term, with the subsequent term lasting four years. The 'SpeakOUT!' Debate Candidates Forum aims to provide an insight into the candidates' plans and visions for District 3, helping voters make an informed decision about who will best serve their community.