Pasadena Mayor Gordo Seeks Re-election: Vision for Vibrant, Inclusive City

Pasadena's trailblazing Mayor Victor Gordo, a first-generation Mexican-American who rose from humble beginnings to lead the city, has thrown his hat in the ring for re-election. Born in Mexico and raised by his grandparents until he immigrated to the United States, Gordo's journey echoes the American dream.

From Odd Jobs to Public Service

Gordo's parents, who worked tirelessly to support their family of six, instilled in him a strong work ethic at a young age. He took on various odd jobs, eventually becoming the first in his family to attend college. After earning a law degree, Gordo dedicated more than three decades to public service. His career spans working for local nonprofits, serving as a council member, and leading the Rose Bowl Operating Company through a major renovation.

Navigating Pasadena Through Turbulent Times

As mayor, Gordo and the City Council have successfully navigated Pasadena through the tumultuous challenges of COVID-19 and social justice issues. Their steadfast leadership has not only helped the city weather these storms but also emerge stronger and more united.

A Vision for Pasadena's Future

If re-elected, Gordo plans to focus on quality-of-life issues, support local businesses, improve recreational facilities, build new parks, protect open spaces, and address homelessness. Underpinning his vision is a commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive Pasadena for all its residents.

In a show of support, Pasadena's business and community leaders have rallied behind Gordo's re-election campaign. They cite his proven track record, dedication to public service, and ability to bring people together as reasons for their endorsement.

On February 29, Mayor Gordo will deliver the 2024 Pasadena State of the City Address at Caltech's Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics. The event, themed 'Leaping into the Future', will provide Gordo with an opportunity to share his vision for Pasadena's future and reaffirm his commitment to the city's residents.