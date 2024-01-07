Parti Warisan’s Sepanggar Division to Issue Legal Notice to G57 Chairman for Defamation

The Parti Warisan’s Sepanggar Division in Kota Kinabalu is poised to issue a Letter of Demand to Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57) Chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar for defamation. This move follows allegations made by Zulkarnain at a press conference, claiming that the division received funding from a drug cartel. Zulkarnain’s assertions led him to file a report with the police, requesting an investigation into a potential link between an alleged drug cartel leader presently in custody and the division’s funding.

Call for Retraction and Apology

Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, head of the Sepanggar Division, disclosed that the Letter of Demand would be dispatched to Zulkarnain’s latest address. The document demands that Zulkarnain retract his statement and issue an apology. The Sepanggar Division also seeks RM100 million in compensation for the defamatory statement.

Political Motivation Alleged

Jamman, former deputy home minister and Warisan information chief, believes that Zulkarnain’s allegations are politically motivated. He further clarified that the funds used to assist people during the Covid-19 pandemic were derived from the federal government’s RM300,000 allocation to each Member of Parliament (MP) and from the state government via the Community Leaders Development Unit.

Legal Consequences

Should Zulkarnain fail to apologize or retract his claims, Jamman’s lawyers plan to file a RM100 million defamation suit. In the meantime, Zulkarnain’s lodged police report has set the stage for a potential investigation into the alleged links between Warisan, particularly the Sepanggar division’s funding, and the drug syndicate.