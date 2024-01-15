en English
Politics

Parliament’s Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Long-serving Serjeant-at-Arms of Parliament, Narendra Fernando, is set to retire on January 30 after an illustrious 40-year tenure. His deputy, Kushan Jayaratne, is set to succeed him from the first sitting week of February. To honor Fernando’s dedicated service, the parliamentary business committee has set aside an hour during the sitting on January 24, for a token of appreciation. Such a tribute is in line with the Standing Orders that permit only the Serjeant-at-Arms and the Secretary General of the parliament staff to receive a felicitation vote during House sessions.

Second Week of House Sitting Reconfigured

Additionally, the committee has restructured the second week of House sitting to last for just two days, January 23 and January 24. During this period, the critical Online Security Bill is scheduled to undergo its Second Reading debate on January 23.

Protecting Minors against Cyberbullying

In other news, State Sen. Jason Anavitarte has brought forth legislation aimed at shielding teenagers from cyberbullying and the negative effects of social media. The bill mandates social media corporations to verify the age of their users and updates rules that require schools to monitor bullying. It also necessitates the state Department of Education to create programs that educate students on how to use social media safely and enforce social media policies within local school systems.

Fujitsu’s Role in the Horizon IT Scandal

The Commons Business and Trade Select Committee chair, Liam Byrne MP, underscored that Fujitsu has a moral obligation to contribute to compensation for postmasters affected by the Horizon IT scandal. Byrne stressed the urgency for justice to be delivered promptly and for the overturned convictions and settlements to be concluded. Currently, only 15% of the convictions have been overturned, and a mere 4% of the payments have been settled, intensifying concerns about the delay in attaining justice for the victims.

Politics Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

