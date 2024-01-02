en English
Meeting Underscores Parliaments’ Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform

In a recent gathering focused on the indispensable role of parliamentary systems within democratic frameworks, speakers from diverse backgrounds underscored the criticality of parliaments in effective governance. This event, tagged as ‘CSPOC2024’, was likely a specially convened conference of parliamentary officials set in the year 2024. The mention of ‘NBSUpdates’ and ‘NBSMorningBreeze’ hints at the dissemination of this information through a dedicated news outlet or a specific program, while ‘2024 X Corp.’ seems to be associated with the event, though its precise role remains unclear.

The discussion addressed the persistent support provided by the OSCE to boost the capabilities of parliamentary staff through advanced e-working methods and technology. This aid aims to bolster parliamentary transparency and capacities by utilizing modernized and digitized processes of parliamentary work and documentation. A special emphasis was placed on gender mainstreaming, youth and civil society involvement in the decision-making process to ensure inclusiveness.

Parliament’s Role in Military Action

A significant topic of discussion was the role of parliament in military action. Recent reports suggest that Britain’s military is preparing to launch air strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. However, with Parliament on recess until 8 January 2024, MPs have not had the chance to debate and vote on the planned deployment. This raises critical questions about the power to commit troops in armed conflict and the need for parliamentary approval before initiating military action.

The role of the European Parliament within the EU was highlighted, along with its legislative, budgetary, oversight, and appointment functions. In Bangladesh, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Member of Parliament, urged the population to re-elect Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister, emphasizing her role in the country’s development. He noted the four-fold growth of per capita income and substantial increase in electricity production under her leadership.

Parliamentary Oversight and Reform Proposals

International organizations and development agencies are increasingly focusing on strengthening the relationship between the legislature and the executive. Parliamentary oversight is necessary for holding the executive branch accountable, ensuring transparency and effective government actions.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

