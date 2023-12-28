en English
Agriculture

Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:15 am EST
Parliamentary Rep. Jesma Paul-Victor Urges Action for Coulibistrie and Local Farmers

In a recent parliamentary exchange, Jesma Paul-Victor, the Parliamentary Representative for the Salisbury Constituency, leveled a strong call to the Government of Dominica. Her plea centered on the ongoing plight of the residents of Coulibistrie, whose daily lives are haunted by the looming threat of the Coulibistrie River. The government’s apparent neglect of the situation was questioned by Paul-Victor, who underscored the urgency of addressing the residents’ concerns.

Voicing the Fear of Coulibistrie

Despite recognizing the Government Housing Recovery Project’s positive strides, Paul-Victor painted a vivid picture of Coulibistrie’s enduring struggle. A palpable fear and panic grips the community with each rainfall, a clear indicator of the government’s longstanding neglect. This ongoing issue demands immediate attention, and, according to Paul-Victor, the government needs to provide both answers and action.

Agricultural Concerns and Commendations

On another note, Paul-Victor commended the allocation of over five million dollars to the Ministry of Agriculture for the procurement of agricultural tools and equipment. This move, she believes, will significantly bolster the agricultural sector. She also acknowledged the Minister’s efforts to inspect and improve the condition of feeder roads.

This commendation, however, was accompanied by a pressing call to address the concerns of farmers from Salisbury, Coulibistrie, and Morne Rachette. The farmers’ needs, she emphasized, must be met swiftly and efficiently to ensure the sector’s growth and sustainability.

Questioning the Government’s Commitment

Paul-Victor’s plea is not merely about one river or one community. It is a microcosm of a larger narrative, a tale of apparent governmental neglect and unfulfilled commitments. As she questions the government’s commitment to Coulibistrie, Paul-Victor is also challenging the authorities to prove their commitment to the entire Salisbury Constituency and, indeed, to all Dominicans.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

