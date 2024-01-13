Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

In a bid to scrutinize the affairs of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a Parliamentary Standing Committee will embark on a city tour on January 15. The committee, under the stewardship of Ramesh Bidhuri, consists of 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members. This initiative gears towards conducting rigorous reviews with officials from the Ministry and Engineering India Limited on January 16 and 17.

Impending Review Meetings

The forthcoming meetings are slated to transpire at various locations. The agenda includes addressing delays in payment for fuel oil, brought on by a surge in international market prices and difficulties in opening Letters of Credit (LCs). The impact on the import of fuel oil and the necessity to escalate wholesale and retail electricity prices will also be on the table.

Preparation for Committee’s Tour

In readiness for the committee’s district tour, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna has issued directives to his staff to initiate the requisite arrangements. The district administration is therefore in full swing, orchestrating the logistics for the committee’s visit. It is a testament to the importance put on the upcoming review.

Significance of the Review

The review signifies the committee’s commitment to addressing the issues plaguing the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The reports presented in a recent meeting at Sangsad Bhaban underscored the relevance of these reviews. The Parliamentary Standing Committee is poised to take a deep dive into the operations of the Ministry and Engineering India Limited, thereby fostering transparency and accountability.