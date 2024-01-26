Parliamentary Committee Reveals Brutalities of Ashaiman Military Operation, Calls for Compensation

Following an intensive survey, the Parliament's Committee on Defence and Interior in Ghana has concluded an investigation into a military operation executed on March 7, 2023, in Ashaiman - a response to the murder of a soldier in the region. The committee's report, released today, January 26, 2024, unveils accounts of harsh treatment of civilians and extensive property damage during the operation.

The Brutality Unveiled

The report details the brutalisation of the residents of Ashaiman by the military, with individuals sustaining various degrees of injuries. It also highlights the destruction of properties that occurred during the military sweep, painting a grim picture of the operation's aftermath.

Compensation and Education

The committee strongly recommends that the victims of this brutality and property destruction be promptly and adequately compensated by the state. This compensation is urged to cover all persons affected by the incident, marking a significant call for justice for the victims.

Apart from the compensation, the committee's report emphasises the need for education among the military personnel. It urges the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces to provide education on the legal implications and repercussions of their actions towards civilians, highlighting the need for a more respectful and lawful approach when dealing with civilian populations.

A Strong Condemnation

The committee's report strongly condemns the excessive use of force and any torturous treatment of civilians by the military and other security agencies. It calls for the identification and prosecution of military personnel involved in the Ashaiman invasion, demanding not only compensation for the victims but also collaboration and coordination among security agencies.

This comprehensive report has been laid before Parliament, and a decision is yet to be made after debate when Parliament reconvenes. The report's findings serve as a stark reminder of the need for restraint and respect for human rights, even in times of conflict and tension.