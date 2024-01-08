Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets

Conservative councillor and parliamentary candidate for the Wirral West seat, Jennifer Johnson, has found herself in the crosshairs of controversy for sharing posts associated with conspiracy theories on her social media. Johnson, an associate professor and Director of Studies at the University of Liverpool, has since deleted her former Twitter/X account, which housed these contentious retweets and has channelled her focus on campaign-centric social media accounts.

Professional Academic Stance or Political Misstep?

Coming to her defence, Johnson asserts that her retweets were not endorsements but a reflection of her professional, academic approach. As an academic, she is trained to explore counter-narratives, and that is what she claims to have done with her retweets. Among the retweeted content were statements about “15-minute cities” being a form of slavery and control, a comparison of COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust by MP Andrew Bridgen, and globalist conspiracy theories involving central bank digital currencies and microchips.

Fact-Checking and Public Response

Fact-checking organization Full Fact has stepped in to debunk claims about the 15-minute city concept restricting movement in the UK. Johnson’s retweets have stirred public debate, with many questioning the appropriateness of a parliamentary candidate sharing such controversial views. Johnson, however, holds firm to her stance, maintaining that she is not a conspiracy theorist and is committed to exploring various perspectives.

Johnson’s Election Campaign Promises

Despite the controversy, Johnson has outlined six pledges for her election campaign. These include safeguarding the green belt, addressing crime, and bolstering healthcare services. She has also drawn attention to local issues such as antisocial behavior and the management of Hoylake Beach, promising to tackle these issues if elected. The question remains, however, whether her approach to conspiracy theories will overshadow her campaign commitments and impact her chances of securing the Wirral West seat.