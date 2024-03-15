Parliament Grills Government on Key Issues: Education, Traffic, and Sir Kingsway's Antics

New meeting in Parliament today sparked intense dialogue as Opposition queried Government on varied topics, from education reforms to traffic management and preventing further mischief by Sir Kingsway. Ministers provided updates on projects and policies, with significant focus on employment, environmental concerns, and public services enhancement.

Addressing Public Concerns

Amidst the parliamentary exchanges, key highlights included the transition from maternity to parental leave, with Minister Christian Santos assuring progress aligns with manifesto commitments. The backlog at the Employment Tribunal was acknowledged, with efforts ongoing to appoint a chairperson and clear pending claims.

Environmental oversight also came under scrutiny, with reports indicating excessive overtime within the Department of the Environment's management team.

Enhancements in Public Services and Infrastructure

Education Minister John Cortes announced the extension of leaving age at St Martin's School and detailed plans for an 'Upskill Programme,' alongside potential relocations for Saint Bernadette's and the Doctor Giraldi Home. The introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles gained traction, with over 75% of last year's registered cars being eco-friendly, showcasing Gibraltar's commitment to sustainability. The Government's initiative for a new tender process for electric buses reflects a proactive approach towards improving public transport while considering financial feasibility.

Quirky Queries and Future Prospects

Parliamentary discussions also ventured into lighter topics, such as measures against Barbary macaque migrations, highlighting the Government's adaptability in addressing both grave and peculiar community concerns. This meeting underscored a proactive Government stance on critical issues while navigating through the peculiarities of local governance, setting a positive trajectory for Gibraltar's socio-economic landscape.

The dialogue in Parliament not only illuminated the Government's current endeavors but also paved the way for contemplation on future strategies. As Gibraltar strides towards comprehensive development, the blend of serious policy discussions and attention to unique local challenges showcases a vibrant, responsive governance model.