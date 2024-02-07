Parents Favor Whole and 2% Milk Options in School Meals, Poll Finds

A recent poll reveals an overwhelming consensus among parents for the revival of whole and 2% milk options in school meals. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023, a bipartisan legislation that aims to restore these milk choices in schools, has gained near-unanimous support as revealed by the survey commissioned by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA).

Parents Demand Variety in Milk Options

The legislation, designated H.R.1147, S.1957, has been given a green light by the U.S. House of Representatives and is co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of 14 U.S. Senators. The survey, which collected responses from 629 parents of public school children, underscores an appetite for a broad range of milk alternatives in schools. These include whole and 2% milk, low-fat, or lactose-free milk.

Milk: A Source of Essential Nutrients

The IDFA notes that whole and 2% milk offer children 13 vital nutrients and suggests that their removal from school meals has resulted in a decrease in milk consumption and intake of essential nutrients by children. The results of the survey suggest that 89% of parents endorse the reinstatement of more dairy variety in school meals, proving that the act is not just political but also highly supported by the public.