Papum Pare District Addresses Interstate Boundary Disputes with Assam

On Monday, a pivotal meeting was held in Yupia, where the longstanding interstate boundary disputes between Papum Pare district and Assam were addressed. The Papum Pare District Border People's Forum (PPDBPF) initiated the gathering with a primary goal of familiarizing the newly appointed circle officers of Gumto, Kakoi, Kimin, and Tarasso with the border issues.

Advertisment

Emphasizing Coordinated Border Management

Papum Pare District Commissioner (DC) Jiken Bomjen took the stage to underscore the significance of coordinated border management. Citing the role of border peace committees, he urged participants to work in harmony with these committees. He emphasized that a collaborative approach was crucial in dealing with the border disputes.

Maintaining Status Quo Amidst Impending Elections

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (SP) Taru Gusar, during his interaction, advised members of the forum to maintain the status quo on the interstate boundary. He stressed this particularly in light of the impending general elections. Furthermore, SP Gusar noted that there were no new encroachments, conveying a sense of stability along the disputed border.

Increased Forest Patrolling in Border Areas

Banderdewa Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) TT Topu highlighted the increased forest patrolling along the border areas. Since the interstate borders under his jurisdiction fall within the reserved forest area, this implies a heightened vigilance to protect the forest resources and prevent any potential disputes.

PPDBPF President Nabam Akin called upon the administration to expedite the resolution of the boundary issue. He stressed the adherence to a 1979 agreement between the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting concluded on a note of resolution. It was agreed that both Assam and Arunachal should uphold the status quo and support the peace committee initiatives at block and circle levels. The attendees included representatives from various government departments and PPDBPF members.