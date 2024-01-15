en English
International Relations

Papua New Guinea’s Unrest: Former Prime Minister O’Neill Sheds Light on Root Causes and Potential Solutions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Papua New Guinea’s Unrest: Former Prime Minister O’Neill Sheds Light on Root Causes and Potential Solutions

Recent riots in Papua New Guinea, sparked by a public sector pay protest that quickly escalated into violent clashes and widespread looting, have given rise to critical questions about the country’s socio-political state. Former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, in a candid conversation with journalist Laura Tingle, sheds light on the complex factors that triggered the unrest and discusses possible paths forward for the nation.

Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Deep Dive

With at least 22 fatalities reported in the aftermath of the riots, the nation is in a state of emergency. The government has deployed soldiers and police in a bid to restore order in the capital city of Port Moresby. The decision followed a protest by government employees over pay cuts, which the government attributed to an administrative error, promising rectification in the upcoming month’s paychecks.

The turmoil has taken a heavy toll on the country’s economy. Businesses, including major retailing groups, suffered losses estimated at 600 million kina ($160 million) due to looting and arson. The unrest has also led to job losses and reduced government revenue, further exacerbating the economic challenges the country already grapples with.

Underlying Causes: Economic, Political, and Social

O’Neill points to a combination of economic grievances, political dissatisfaction, and social issues as the root causes of the unrest. He highlights the challenges he faced during his tenure as prime minister in addressing these underlying issues. Corruption, poor infrastructure, frequent tribal violence, and inequality for women have plagued the nation’s development, alongside a decreasing police to people ratio, which has fallen substantially over the past half century.

Despite some progress under O’Neill’s leadership, the former prime minister acknowledges that much work remains to be done to ensure stability and prosperity for Papua New Guinea. He emphasized the importance of good governance, economic development, and social programs in preventing future unrest.

A Way Forward: Good Governance and International Partnerships

According to O’Neill, managing a country with such diverse cultural groups and economic disparities is a challenge. He stressed on the importance of international partners in helping PNG navigate this complex landscape. Global economic pressures have had a significant impact on PNG’s domestic situation, making the role of these partners crucial in the country’s journey towards stability and prosperity.

The conversation between O’Neill and Tingle provides a valuable insight into the complexities behind the riots and the potential paths forward for PNG. It underscores the urgency of addressing the root causes of instability and the need for strong leadership and partnerships to guide the nation towards a stable and prosperous future.

International Relations Oceania Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

