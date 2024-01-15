Papua New Guinea’s Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report

Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, has been engulfed in a wave of civil unrest following a police protest that escalated into unruly riots. In a shocking display of violence, at least 15 lives were claimed, numerous properties were looted, and several buildings, including local entrepreneur Behori Joku’s store, were reduced to ashes. The subsequent aftermath was horrific, with three bodies discovered in a burnt-out store and thirty individuals hospitalized with gunshot wounds and severe burns.

State of Emergency Declared

In response to the escalating violence, the government declared a 14-day state of emergency, imposing movement restrictions and augmenting police powers. The authorities have launched the operation ‘Take Back Port Moresby City,’ deploying over 800 police officers and 120 defense personnel to restore order and recover stolen goods.

Government Officials React

Prime Minister James Marape condemned the ‘rogue element’ within the police force for aiding the chaos, suspecting potential political manipulation behind the unrest. He has ordered an in-depth investigation into these allegations. Echoing his sentiments, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has called for a thorough probe, suspecting the involvement of organized elements in the unrest. However, these claims were challenged by former Prime Minister Peter O’Neil, who criticized the current administration’s competency.

Impact on Local Businesses

The violent unrest has left local businesses in shambles. Operations manager of Desh Besh Enterprise Limited, Mohammad Chan Miah, among others, is confronting massive losses and urging the government to provide support for recovery. The Brian Bell Group, another business affected by the riots, suffered significant losses not covered by insurance and is seeking government assistance for rebuilding.

In an attempt to address the aftermath of the riots, Prime Minister James Marape announced plans for a Cabinet restructure. He also plans to engage with the business community to discuss recovery strategies. The government has committed to collaborating with the National Capital District Commission to ensure Port Moresby’s recovery and resurgence.