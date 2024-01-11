Papua New Guinea Plunges into Crisis as Violent Protests Claim Lives and Prompt State of Emergency

In an unprecedented tide of chaos and violence, Papua New Guinea has been gripped by fierce protests resulting in at least 15 deaths.

The government, in a bid to quell the rising unrest, has deployed over 1,000 troops to the capital city, Port Moresby, and has declared a two-week state of emergency under the directive of Prime Minister James Marape.

The turmoil, which has pushed the South Pacific nation into a state of crisis, originates from a pay dispute that led hundreds of essential workers, including police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants, to abandon their positions.

This mass walkout, which occurred two days prior, marked the onset of the violent protests, exposing a profound tension over compensation issues within the workforce.