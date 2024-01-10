en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute

Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea, is grappling with violent unrest and riots, with at least one confirmed fatality and possibly as many as five, according to local media. The chaos ensued after a peaceful demonstration by public servants, including police and defense personnel, over a payroll dispute spiraled into widespread violence. Rioters set businesses on fire, causing severe burns and gunshot wounds in what is being termed a ‘significant emergency situation’.

Amid the turmoil, Prime Minister James Marape has called upon citizens to refrain from further unrest and stated that the city was ‘under stress and duress’ following the protests related to pay. Marape acknowledged the gravity of the situation and the country’s economic hardship. With police on strike during the riots, the government has green-lighted the deployment of defense personnel to restore order. Additionally, 180 police officers are being dispatched to Port Moresby.

Restoration of Order and Aftermath

The Prime Minister confirmed that the tension in the city has subsided and that the National Security Advisory Committee is convening to suggest actions to the National Security Council, which might include emergency arrangements. Local business owners are assessing the damage, and Powes Parkop, the National Capital District Governor, has expressed regret over the incidents. The Prime Minister also extended apologies to the establishments affected by the disorder.

The unrest was triggered by a pay dispute involving Papua New Guinea’s security forces, which led to protests in the capital. In the morning of January 10, soldiers, police officers, and prison staff carried out an animated but peaceful protest after noticing unexplained pay deductions. However, by the afternoon, unrest had spread through Port Moresby. The government has attributed the pay deductions to an accidental glitch and has vowed to rectify it promptly.

0
Crime Papua New Guinea Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Zimbabwean Child Abduction Trial in South Africa Postponed
The trial of Grace Gumbo, 26, and Mercy Tsoko, 28, two Zimbabwean women accused of child abduction in South Africa’s Mpumalanga, has been adjourned until January 20. The delay aims to enable the pair to secure legal representation and establish their immigration status. The duo will face trial at the Kriel Magistrate’s Court on charges
Zimbabwean Child Abduction Trial in South Africa Postponed
Cheadle Double Fatality Case: No Additional Suspects Sought
11 mins ago
Cheadle Double Fatality Case: No Additional Suspects Sought
St Kilda Resident Thwarts Attempted Carjacking: Bystanders and Victim Restrain Assailant
12 mins ago
St Kilda Resident Thwarts Attempted Carjacking: Bystanders and Victim Restrain Assailant
Marijuana Scent Sparks Arrest and Escape Trial in Barbados
3 mins ago
Marijuana Scent Sparks Arrest and Escape Trial in Barbados
South Africa's Freedom Front Plus Raises Alarm Over Misuse of Government-Issued Firearms
9 mins ago
South Africa's Freedom Front Plus Raises Alarm Over Misuse of Government-Issued Firearms
Public Appeal: Barbados Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Man, Junior Ricardo Worrell
9 mins ago
Public Appeal: Barbados Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Man, Junior Ricardo Worrell
Latest Headlines
World News
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
15 seconds
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
3 mins
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
4 mins
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
14 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
14 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
15 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
15 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
16 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
16 mins
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app