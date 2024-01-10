Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute

Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea, is grappling with violent unrest and riots, with at least one confirmed fatality and possibly as many as five, according to local media. The chaos ensued after a peaceful demonstration by public servants, including police and defense personnel, over a payroll dispute spiraled into widespread violence. Rioters set businesses on fire, causing severe burns and gunshot wounds in what is being termed a ‘significant emergency situation’.

Amid the turmoil, Prime Minister James Marape has called upon citizens to refrain from further unrest and stated that the city was ‘under stress and duress’ following the protests related to pay. Marape acknowledged the gravity of the situation and the country’s economic hardship. With police on strike during the riots, the government has green-lighted the deployment of defense personnel to restore order. Additionally, 180 police officers are being dispatched to Port Moresby.

Restoration of Order and Aftermath

The Prime Minister confirmed that the tension in the city has subsided and that the National Security Advisory Committee is convening to suggest actions to the National Security Council, which might include emergency arrangements. Local business owners are assessing the damage, and Powes Parkop, the National Capital District Governor, has expressed regret over the incidents. The Prime Minister also extended apologies to the establishments affected by the disorder.

The unrest was triggered by a pay dispute involving Papua New Guinea’s security forces, which led to protests in the capital. In the morning of January 10, soldiers, police officers, and prison staff carried out an animated but peaceful protest after noticing unexplained pay deductions. However, by the afternoon, unrest had spread through Port Moresby. The government has attributed the pay deductions to an accidental glitch and has vowed to rectify it promptly.