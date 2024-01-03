en English
Oceania

Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
On his recent visit to Kikori in the Gulf province, Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea assured the nation of the government’s unwavering commitment towards improving service delivery. As the country embarks on a new year, he implored citizens to participate in legal and productive activities, displaying respect and tolerance towards one another.

Navigating the Path Towards Progress

Prime Minister Marape outlined several areas of focus for his administration, among which the expansion of educational opportunities stands prominent. A strong emphasis is also placed on mobilizing youth, fostering small businesses, and launching innovative initiatives. These ambitious plans aim to uplift the nation, fostering growth and development.

Unity: The Cornerstone of Nation-Building

Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasized the paramount importance of unity. He stressed that this unity begins at the individual level, with each citizen practicing respect and tolerance towards their fellow countrymen. This interpersonal cohesion, according to Marape, forms the bedrock of national unity and progress.

Public Servants: The Torchbearers of Development

In his address to public servants, Marape urged them to maintain their dedication to achieving the objectives of the Medium Term Development Plan IV. He expressed his optimism for the year 2024, confidently assuring the nation of the government’s efforts to perform to the best of its abilities.

Additionally, the government of Papua New Guinea announced several strategic plans. These include initial approval for the establishment of a Rice Special Economic Zone, an imminent major announcement concerning the Wafi Golpu Mine project, the welcoming of Newmont Corporation into the country, and urging the Bank of Papua New Guinea to be instrumental in creating a K200 billion economy. The government also expressed readiness to enhance its trade and investment relationship with the European Union.

Oceania Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

