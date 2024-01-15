PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Fortune Charumbira, the President of the Pan African Parliament (PAP), has been ousted from his position. Alongside him, the fourth Vice President, Francois Ango Ndoutoume of Gabon, has also been removed. The specific reasons for their removal remain undisclosed by the PAP secretariat, which has called for by-elections to fill the resultant vacancies.

A Reign Marred by Controversy

Charumbira’s tenure, beginning in June 2022, wasn’t without controversy. He faced serious allegations of embezzlement and sexual assault in 2023. Notably, charges levelled against him included sexual assault of a married niece and the embezzlement of a staggering US$4.5 million from PAP funds. Leaked documents suggested he was involved in misuse of his authority for personal financial gain and to fund trips for his allies, sparking public outrage.

Charumbira’s Defense

Despite the damning allegations and the public outcry, Charumbira vehemently denied the accusations, interpreting them as attempts to dethrone him. One of the significant flashpoints during his presidency was an attempted ‘palace coup’ by his deputy, Ashebiri Gayo, in September of the previous year.

A Return to Traditional Leadership

With the loss of his PAP presidency, Charumbira reverts to being an ordinary traditional leader, with Chief Mtshana Khumalo of Matabeleland North succeeding him as Chiefs Council President. The nomination process for the new PAP leadership is scheduled for February 21, 2024, marking a new era in the parliament’s history.