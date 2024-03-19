Pandemic Politics: How COVID-19 Shaped Gen Z's Political Landscape for 2024 Elections

In a world turned upside down by the pandemic, young adults, particularly those from Generation Z, find themselves at a critical juncture, facing unprecedented challenges that have significantly altered their perspectives on politics, the economy, and their future prospects. Kali Gaddie, a 25-year-old who saw her life's trajectory change drastically due to COVID-19, embodies the growing sentiment among her peers—a mixture of disillusionment and determination that is set to play a decisive role in the upcoming 2024 election season.

Advertisment

From Crisis to Political Awakening

The abrupt halt in normalcy brought about by the pandemic has left young adults like Gaddie and Corey Darby, another member of Gen Z, questioning the very fabric of societal structures and the effectiveness of current political leadership. The cancellation of internships, job layoffs, and the move to remote learning are not just setbacks but formative experiences shaping their worldviews. This generational cohort, having navigated through the pandemic's uncertainties, now exhibits a heightened skepticism towards government actions and a pessimistic outlook on achieving traditional markers of adulthood.

Shifting Political Allegiances

Advertisment

Despite being one of the most liberal groups in the electorate, Gen Z's support for traditional party lines is wavering. Discontent with policymakers' response to critical issues, such as the handling of the TikTok legislation over more pressing concerns like gun control, has led to a sense of political abandonment. This disillusionment is further compounded by the economic hardships faced during the pandemic, pushing young voters like Darby and Audrey Lippert to reconsider their political loyalties. The upcoming election presents an opportunity for this demographic to voice their frustrations and demand action on issues that directly impact their futures.

A Call for Change

As the 2024 election season approaches, the unique experiences and challenges faced by Gen Z during the pandemic are fueling a demand for significant political and economic reforms. Their collective disillusionment is not just a reflection of personal grievances but a call to action for systemic change. This generation's ability to mobilize, largely through digital platforms, positions them as a formidable political force capable of influencing the direction of future policies and leadership. The potential impact of their vote is a testament to their growing influence and the critical role they will play in shaping the political landscape.

The story of Gaddie, Darby, and Lippert is emblematic of a broader generational shift that is poised to redefine the norms of political engagement and participation. As young adults grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, their evolving attitudes towards governance, economic stability, and social justice issues herald a new era of political activism and change. Their journey from disillusionment to determination may well dictate the course of the 2024 elections and beyond, marking the emergence of a generation ready to challenge the status quo and advocate for a more equitable and just society.