PANDEF to Tinubu: Open Benin Border for Business, Keep North East Closed for Security

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has issued a cautionary plea to President Bola Tinubu, advising against the reopening of Nigeria's borders in the North East, citing potential security risks. The organization, however, supports the opening of the border with the Benin Republic to facilitate business activities, underscoring the lack of security challenges in that region.

Advertisment

Security Concerns vs. Economic Benefits

Following President Tinubu's directive to open Nigeria's land and air borders with the Republic of Niger, in line with ECOWAS decisions, PANDEF has raised concerns over unguarded borders in the North East and North West. A staggering 137 out of 261 borders in these regions remain unmonitored, according to former Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor. PANDEF spokesperson, Ken Robinson, highlighted the risk of bandits freely crossing the borders, potentially exacerbating the security situation. Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress, Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, emphasized the necessity of bolstering security measures around borders to prevent the smuggling of illegal items into the country.

Government's Stance and Action

Advertisment

The government, through President Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, and the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has indicated ongoing consultations regarding the reopening of borders. The decision aligns with the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government's extraordinary summit decisions. However, the specific focus on the North East raises questions about the balance between security and economic growth, particularly in the context of regional trade and commerce.

Looking Forward

The debate over border opening in Nigeria reflects broader concerns about national security, regional cooperation, and economic development. While PANDEF's advice leans towards caution in the North East, the suggestion to open the border with the Benin Republic illustrates a nuanced approach to facilitating trade while safeguarding national interests. As discussions continue, the Tinubu administration's decisions will likely have significant implications for Nigeria's security posture and regional economic dynamics.