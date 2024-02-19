Palma's Bold Move: New Ordinance Targets Vandalism with Hefty Fines and High-Tech Enforcement

In a decisive response to the escalating issue of urban vandalism, the historic streets of Palma are set to witness a transformation. The Palma City Council, led by Mayor Jaime Martínez, has unveiled a comprehensive civic ordinance designed to safeguard the city's aesthetic and cultural heritage. This legislative move aims to address not just the rampant graffiti marring the city's facades but also the growing concerns around public drinking, urban damage, and scooter misuse.

A Proactive Approach to Urban Well-being

The ordinance comes as a part of the city's broader initiative to enhance urban living conditions and protect public spaces. With penalties for offenders ramping up to 3,000 euros, the message is clear: vandalism will no longer be tolerated. This decision is underscored by the council's commitment to keeping facade cleaning costs low, at a mere 2 euros per square meter until July 2025, thereby making it economically feasible for property owners to maintain the city's charm and character.

High-Tech Surveillance: Drones and Cameras to the Rescue

To ensure the ordinance's effective implementation, the council plans to deploy an innovative enforcement mechanism: drones and surveillance cameras. This high-tech approach not only signifies the city's dedication to curbing vandalism but also highlights a futuristic vision in managing urban spaces. Mayor Martínez emphasized the necessity of this ordinance during the presentation of the first 'Palma a punt!' action plan, which marked a significant stride towards revitalizing the city's infrastructure and cleanliness.

'Palma a punt!': A Testament to Urban Renewal

The results of the 'Palma a punt!' initiative speak volumes about the council's commitment to urban renewal. Over 2,000 graffiti tags have been eradicated, and significant improvements have been made across 84 neighbourhoods, involving the cleaning of more than 9,000 containers, refurbishment of over 8,000 litter bins, and the collection of 250 tonnes of waste. With the second edition of the action plan on the horizon, set to commence in March, the city anticipates a collaborative effort involving various departments, from Emaya and Infrastructures to Health and Local Police, to further this mission.

In conclusion, the Palma City Council's new civic ordinance stands as a beacon of hope for cities worldwide grappling with similar challenges. By integrating stringent penalties with advanced surveillance technologies, Palma sets a precedent in urban management. This initiative, coupled with the successful execution of the 'Palma a punt!' action plan, heralds a new era for the city - one where its streets are not only cleaner but also safer and more welcoming for both residents and visitors alike.