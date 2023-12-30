en English
Human Rights

Palestinians Flood Southern Gaza Town Amid Israel’s Escalating Offensive in Central Region

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:09 am EST
Palestinians Flood Southern Gaza Town Amid Israel’s Escalating Offensive in Central Region

In the past few days, a multitude of Palestinians have sought refuge in a town at the southernmost tip of Gaza, intensifying the congestion in an area already densely populated. This mass movement stems from the ongoing Israeli bombardment targeting the central region of the strip. Meanwhile, on Friday, a senior U.N. official censured Israel for persisting in enforcing “severe restrictions” on access to humanitarian aid.

Israel’s Offensive and the Dire Humanitarian Situation

The Israeli offensive has not only claimed lives but also significantly disrupted the lives of survivors. The United Nations has voiced its criticism against Israel for imposing severe restrictions on access to humanitarian aid. This move has further intensified the suffering of the populace who now largely rely on external assistance. With less than 100 trucks of supplies entering daily, the inhabitants face the risk of starvation, inadequate sanitation, and rampant disease.

(Read Also: UN Condemns Attack on Aid Convoy in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions)

UNRWA Struggles to Cope with the Influx of Displaced Persons

The UNRWA, the UN agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees, is grappling with the surge in displaced persons in Rafah. The city’s population has more than tripled due to the conflict, overwhelming the agency’s capacity to provide services. The Israeli air and ground offensive has forced an estimated 85% of Gaza’s population to flee, pushing Rafah’s facilities and resources to breaking point.

(Read Also: Gaza Crisis: Humanitarian Disaster and U.S. Involvement Under Scrutiny)

South Africa’s Accusation and Israel’s Stance

Adding to the international outcry, South Africa has launched a case at the UN’s top court, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians. This move has further strained the already tense relations between the two nations. In response to international calls for a ceasefire, Israeli officials have dismissed the possibility. They insist on continuing the military campaign to dismantle Hamas and retrieve hostages taken by the militants. The war has resulted in a staggering death toll of over 21,500 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children. On the Israeli side, 168 soldiers have been killed since the ground offensive began.

Human Rights Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

