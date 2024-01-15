Palestinian Terrorist Reveals Motive Behind Ra'anana Attack

In the wake of a terror attack in Ra'anana, Israel, one of the suspects, a Palestinian, revealed during an interrogation by the Shin Bet, Israel's security agency, that the act was a response to the war in Gaza. The suspect, along with a cousin, had planned to carry out the attack with the intent of becoming martyrs.

Plan of Attack

The duo had traveled from Hebron to Ra'anana three days prior to the attack. Initially, they intended to stab Jewish individuals. However, a shift in plan led them to aim at running over as many Jewish people as possible, according to a quote from the interrogation reported by Channel 12.

The Aftermath

Following the attack, Israeli troops launched a raid on Hebron. The Palestinian health ministry reported one death and ten injuries during the raid.

The Larger Picture

The attack in Ra'anana is a grim reminder of the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, described as a response to the occupation's actions. This comes after a shooting attack on a Jerusalem bus stop in December, which killed three Israelis. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted air raids in Gaza, killing terrorists and confiscating extensive Hamas weaponry.