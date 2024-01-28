Palestinian Prime Minister Raises Concerns Over UNRWA Funding Suspension

The escalating international campaign against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) by Israel has been met with grave concerns by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Eshteh. In a recent press conference, he stressed the serious implications of the aid suspension, urging for its immediate reversal. The current aid, he noted, is barely sufficient for 8% of Gaza's population.

Major Contributors Freeze UNRWA Funding

The countries suspending their contributions to UNRWA, Eshteh pointed out, constitute 70% of the agency's capacity. This suspension disrupts the International Court of Justice's decision regarding Israel, he added. Notable among the countries ceasing their assistance is France, which suspended its UNRWA funding for the first quarter of 2024 in response to Israeli allegations. Other countries joining the suspension include the United States, Germany, Australia, Italy, Finland, and Britain. Switzerland, on the other hand, awaits more information before deciding on its assistance to UNRWA.

Allegations and Repercussions

The root of the suspension lies in allegations made by Israel against UNRWA. Israel accused several UNRWA staff members of participating in a Hamas attack on October 7. This attack resulted in approximately 1,140 fatalities, predominantly civilians, and took 250 hostages, based on official Israeli data.

UNRWA's Response

In response to the allegations, UNRWA terminated the contracts of the implicated employees and vowed to initiate a thorough investigation. The agency also expressed readiness to take legal steps if the allegations are substantiated. Despite these measures, Israel announced its intention to prevent UNRWA from operating in Gaza post-war.