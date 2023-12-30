en English
Politics

Palestinian Factions Reinforce Unity for Liberation in Damascus Meeting

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:19 am EST
Palestinian Factions Reinforce Unity for Liberation in Damascus Meeting

In a significant meeting held in Damascus, leaders from various Palestinian resistance factions have shown a renewed commitment to unity in their ongoing struggle for the liberation of Palestine. The assembly, which included key leaders from different Palestinian groups, underscored the collective determination to continue the fight against occupation until their goals are achieved.

Strengthening Unity and Strategy

The factions convened to discuss strategies and highlight the importance of standing together in face of the challenges. They stressed a cohesive approach as essential in addressing the issues faced by the Palestinian people. The liberation of Palestine remains a central issue for the factions, and they pledged to work tirelessly towards this aim. This assembly serves as a testament to the persistent struggle for Palestinian self-determination and independence.

(Read Also: Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza)

Repercussions of the Israeli Attacks

Recent Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in mass casualties among Palestinian women and children. Over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, with 70% being women and children, painting a dire picture of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The violence has been gendered and racialized, leading to the destruction of Palestinian lives and infrastructure.

(Read Also: Bahrain’s Pro-Palestinian Protests: A Pulse of Solidarity Amidst Conflict)

Impact on Global Relations

The 2023 Israel-Hamas war has strained relations with countries like Turkey and Qatar, which have ties with Hamas. The conflict has also led to speculations about the potential disruption of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Islamophobic incidents in the West and antisemitic attacks worldwide have increased since the onset of the war. The conflict has marked a shift in Palestinian politics, with Hamas emerging as a significant power center, replacing the Palestine Liberation Organization.

