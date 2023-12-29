en English
Human Rights

Palestinian Detainees Allege Torture Amid Ongoing Israel-Palestine Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:31 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:03 am EST
Israel-Palestine conflict

The ongoing skirmishes between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups have taken a toll on human rights, as recently released Palestinian detainees report experiences of torture and abuse during their arrest. These individuals were hospitalized in Gaza following their release, recounting their experiences that lasted a month, a period described by one detainee as ‘100 years’ given the severity of the treatment.

Detainees Recount Harrowing Experiences

Disclosures of physical and psychological torture emerged, including exposure to electrocution, forced consumption of filthy water, cigarette burns, and even being compelled to bark like dogs. The detainees’ rights were reportedly violated as they were deprived of food, water, and fundamental human rights. They were also subjected to inhumane detention conditions. The Euro Med Human Rights Monitor has reported over 3,000 cases of detention, including at least 200 involving women and children. Some detainees have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance, fueling calls for international intervention.

Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Complex Web

The nature of the reported abuse and the circumstances of the detainees’ arrest underscore the complexities and contentiousness of the Israel-Palestine conflict. This scenario has been a subject of significant international debate and scrutiny. While the Israeli military refutes these claims, stating that detainees are treated according to international law, the army has faced international backlash following the viral footage showing detainees stripped down to their underwear, blindfolded, with their hands tied behind their backs.

Collateral Damage in the Conflict

In the backdrop of these detention reports, the conflict continues to claim victims. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports an escalation in violence, with 20 massacres occurring in Gaza in the past 24 hours, resulting in 210 deaths and 360 injuries. The toll of Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 has climbed to 21,320 victims and 55,603 wounded. The Ministry also highlighted the deliberate targeting of medical facilities and the detention of 99 health personnel from the Gaza Strip, adding to the grim narrative of the conflict.

As the conflict unfolds, the suffering narrative continues to deepen. Amid the cries for peace and justice, the voice of the detainees adds a new dimension to the tale of trauma and pain associated with the Israel-Palestine conflict, throwing a spotlight on the human rights aspect of this ongoing battle.

