Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza

In an alarming revelation, Palestinians detained by Israeli forces during a ground invasion in Gaza’s Ez-Zeytun neighbourhood have reported experiences of severe torture upon their release. The accounts, shared with Anadolu Agency, recount disturbing instances of beatings, electric shocks, and prolonged suspension by the feet.

Gruesome Details of Detention

Cihad Yasin, a 43-year-old detainee, provided a chilling account of his 11-day imprisonment. He was reportedly subjected to electric shocks and left unclothed outdoors, attracting insects. Furthermore, detainees were blindfolded, bound without food, and forced to ingest hallucination-inducing drugs. Mahmud el Alul, another released Palestinian, relayed his experience of being served spoiled food and being tied up for six hours at the onset of his detention.

Brutality Beyond Boundaries

Israeli soldiers reportedly beat detainees who struggled to recall their ID numbers or attempted to communicate with each other. The abuse was not confined to male detainees. Women and children were not spared from the horrors; they were forced to relocate to the besieged southern Gaza under threats and selective torture by Israeli soldiers.

Gaza War: A Humanitarian Crisis

The war in Gaza, which has been raging for 85 days, has resulted in more than 21,500 Palestinian deaths and nearly 56,000 injuries. The Israeli authorities recently released the bodies of 80 Palestinians detained during the invasion. The examination of these bodies revealed signs of mutilation, with some organs missing. This revelation casts a chilling light on the depths of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for international intervention.

