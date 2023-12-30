en English
Human Rights

Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:09 am EST
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza

In an alarming revelation, Palestinians detained by Israeli forces during a ground invasion in Gaza’s Ez-Zeytun neighbourhood have reported experiences of severe torture upon their release. The accounts, shared with Anadolu Agency, recount disturbing instances of beatings, electric shocks, and prolonged suspension by the feet.

Gruesome Details of Detention

Cihad Yasin, a 43-year-old detainee, provided a chilling account of his 11-day imprisonment. He was reportedly subjected to electric shocks and left unclothed outdoors, attracting insects. Furthermore, detainees were blindfolded, bound without food, and forced to ingest hallucination-inducing drugs. Mahmud el Alul, another released Palestinian, relayed his experience of being served spoiled food and being tied up for six hours at the onset of his detention.

(Read Also: In the Line of Fire: Journalists’ Struggle Amid Gaza Conflict)

Brutality Beyond Boundaries

Israeli soldiers reportedly beat detainees who struggled to recall their ID numbers or attempted to communicate with each other. The abuse was not confined to male detainees. Women and children were not spared from the horrors; they were forced to relocate to the besieged southern Gaza under threats and selective torture by Israeli soldiers.

(Read Also: A Cloud of Controversy: Uganda’s Struggle with Corruption and Accountability)

Gaza War: A Humanitarian Crisis

The war in Gaza, which has been raging for 85 days, has resulted in more than 21,500 Palestinian deaths and nearly 56,000 injuries. The Israeli authorities recently released the bodies of 80 Palestinians detained during the invasion. The examination of these bodies revealed signs of mutilation, with some organs missing. This revelation casts a chilling light on the depths of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for international intervention.

Human Rights Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

