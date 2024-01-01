Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation

In a significant geopolitical development, Palestinian authorities have voiced their staunch opposition to the potential ‘voluntary evacuation’ of nearly 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. This opposition emerged following reports of Israeli intentions for such an operation. The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry issued a public statement on Monday, vehemently cautioning former British Prime Minister Tony Blair against any involvement in the initiative, labeling such participation as a direct affront to Palestinian rights and a clear violation of international law.

Claims and Denials

Rumors and speculation about Blair’s involvement in the evacuation were ignited after Israeli media indicated that the former Prime Minister was leading a team to facilitate the evacuation process. However, these allegations were swiftly refuted by a source close to Blair, stating unequivocally, ‘Reports that Mr. Blair is involved in the voluntary evacuation of Gazans are simply not true.’ Despite this denial, Blair, who has previously acted as the envoy for the Quartet on the Middle East, has faced persistent criticism from Palestinian leaders for perceived bias towards Israel.

Israeli Support for Evacuation

While the Israeli government has maintained a silence on these reports, certain officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have expressed support for the evacuation plan. This support comes amidst a backdrop of displacement, where nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants have been forced from their homes, seeking refuge in the southern part of the territory.

The Gaza Strip Aftermath

These diplomatic tensions come in the aftermath of a violent conflict, where Israel responded to a Hamas attack with a sweeping air and ground assault on Gaza. This response resulted in a significant number of casualties on both sides and extensive damage in the Gaza Strip. The Wall Street Journal reported that 70 percent of homes in Gaza and half of the enclave’s buildings have been damaged or destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. The Palestinian health ministry reported that close to 22,000 people have been killed and more than 56,000 injured.