Three women, including a Palestinian author and drill rap fan, were convicted for displaying images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in London. The event took place following a cross-border attack in Israel by Hamas, which used paragliders to enter the country and kill 1,200 people.

A March for Peace Turns into a Terror Offense

Heba Alhayek, 29, a Palestinian author, Pauline Ankunda, 26, and Noimutu Olayinka Taiwo, 27, found themselves on the wrong side of the law on February 13, 2024. The three friends were attending a pro-Palestine march in London when they were arrested for displaying images of paragliders. The images, taped to their backs and held on placards, were considered a show of support for the banned terrorist organization Hamas.

Symbols of Liberation or Terror?

The paraglider images used by the women were common symbols of liberation and peace in Palestinian art, according to their defense. They argued that they had no intention of supporting Hamas, especially after its recent attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people. However, the prosecution maintained that the images were a clear show of support for the terrorist organization.

A veteran Guardian journalist appeared in court to support the defendants, explaining the cultural significance of the paraglider images in Palestinian art. The judge, after careful consideration, concluded that there was no evidence to suggest that the women were true Hamas supporters. Emotions were running high during the march, and the women may have been caught up in the moment.

A Lenient Verdict for a Terror Offense

Despite being found guilty under the Terrorism Act, the women received a 12-month conditional discharge and were not punished. The judge stressed that the defendants had no history of supporting terrorism and that the images were open to interpretation. Heba Alhayek, who has written extensively about the Palestinian struggle, was relieved by the verdict. She expressed her gratitude to the judge and the Guardian journalist who came to their defense.

The case highlighted the complexities of interpreting symbols in a politically charged environment. While the paraglider images may have been seen as a show of support for Hamas, they were also a common symbol of liberation and peace in Palestinian art. The lenient verdict reflected the judge's recognition of this complexity and the need for nuanced interpretation in such cases.

