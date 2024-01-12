en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice

As the world watched, Palestinian Ambassador, Issa Kassissieh, also known as Humlot, stood before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), delivering a statement that could have far-reaching implications. The hearing, addressing Israel’s actions, hinted at an ongoing legal dispute or advisory opinion being sought on issues such as territorial conflicts, human rights concerns, or adherence to international law.

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide

In a twist to the proceedings, South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and urged the court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza. This demand by South Africa, reflected in the statements of its lawyers, underscored the severity of the case and its potential impact on one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

Israel’s Defense and International Response

Israel, on the other hand, insisted that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defense and that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide. Israel’s legal advisor vehemently denied the accusation of genocidal intent, stating that Israel takes measures to protect civilians. This perspective was supported by Germany, which announced its intention to intervene in the proceedings on Israel’s behalf.

South Africa’s Plea to the ICJ

Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa, made a detailed statement at the ICJ. He emphasized South Africa’s commitment to the rule of just law, human rights, and the Palestinian people’s right to sovereignty and peace. The statement drew parallels to the Rwandan genocide and invoked the concept of ubuntu, affirming humanity. With a history marred by repression, violence, apartheid, and discrimination, South Africa extended its solidarity to Palestine.

The phrase ‘Join Military Wave’, unconnected to the primary topic, still hangs in the air, its meaning and relevance unclear. However, the hearing at the ICJ continues, each statement, each argument carrying with it the weight of a conflict that has spanned decades, affecting countless lives. The world watches, anticipating the outcome.

0
Israel Palestine Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
6 mins ago
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
In a crucial development, Israel has vehemently denied allegations of genocide brought against it by South Africa at the United Nations’ top court. The allegations, centered on Israel’s military operation in Gaza, have sparked a legal battle that will likely span years. Israel, in its defense, insists its war was a legitimate act of self-defense
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Israeli Forces Enter Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call for De-escalation and Peace
2 hours ago
Israeli Forces Enter Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call for De-escalation and Peace
Belgian Prankster Faces Arrest; Israel Marches For Hostage Release
2 hours ago
Belgian Prankster Faces Arrest; Israel Marches For Hostage Release
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
51 mins ago
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
1 hour ago
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
12 seconds
CES 2024: The AnssilSleepinbody-Incline Smart Mattress i4 Revolutionizes Sleep Tech
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
13 seconds
Venezuelan Bill Threatens NGOs: Echoes of Nicaragua
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
4 mins
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
6 mins
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
7 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
8 mins
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
9 mins
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
10 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
10 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app