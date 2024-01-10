Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict

In a stirring call for accountability and peace, Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, has implored the United Kingdom to recognize and redress its historical role in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The ambassador’s pointed critique revolves around the repercussions of the Balfour Declaration of 1917, an instrument she alleges paved the way for the creation of Israel and the subsequent displacement of Palestinians.

Abdalmajid’s narrative is underscored by the Palestinian right to self-determination and to live in peace on their own land. She urges the UK to throw its weight behind the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. The ambassador’s assertions come amidst what she terms as Israel’s ‘genocide’ of Palestinians in Gaza, an issue that she suggests has been met with a remarkable lack of international response, particularly from heavyweights such as the US, UK, and EU.

Accusations Against the US

Abdalmajid extends her critique beyond passive support, accusing the US of active participation in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. This campaign, she claims, has culminated in the deaths of over 23,200 individuals, with a disconcerting majority being women and children. The ambassador’s allegations find a platform amidst ongoing lawsuits that allege genocide by Israel in Gaza and the United States’ support of such actions. Two courts are currently mulling over these lawsuits, dissecting the arguments and examining the actions highlighted by both parties.

Despite the grim narrative, Abdalmajid finds hope in the solidarity expressed by the Irish populace, drawing parallels between their struggle for freedom and that of the Palestinians. She calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, advocating for support from nations like Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The ambassador’s plea is a stark reminder of the collective responsibility of the international community in safeguarding human rights and promoting peace.