en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict

In a stirring call for accountability and peace, Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, has implored the United Kingdom to recognize and redress its historical role in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The ambassador’s pointed critique revolves around the repercussions of the Balfour Declaration of 1917, an instrument she alleges paved the way for the creation of Israel and the subsequent displacement of Palestinians.

Abdalmajid’s narrative is underscored by the Palestinian right to self-determination and to live in peace on their own land. She urges the UK to throw its weight behind the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. The ambassador’s assertions come amidst what she terms as Israel’s ‘genocide’ of Palestinians in Gaza, an issue that she suggests has been met with a remarkable lack of international response, particularly from heavyweights such as the US, UK, and EU.

Accusations Against the US

Abdalmajid extends her critique beyond passive support, accusing the US of active participation in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. This campaign, she claims, has culminated in the deaths of over 23,200 individuals, with a disconcerting majority being women and children. The ambassador’s allegations find a platform amidst ongoing lawsuits that allege genocide by Israel in Gaza and the United States’ support of such actions. Two courts are currently mulling over these lawsuits, dissecting the arguments and examining the actions highlighted by both parties.

Despite the grim narrative, Abdalmajid finds hope in the solidarity expressed by the Irish populace, drawing parallels between their struggle for freedom and that of the Palestinians. She calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, advocating for support from nations like Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The ambassador’s plea is a stark reminder of the collective responsibility of the international community in safeguarding human rights and promoting peace.

0
Human Rights International Affairs Politics
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
22 mins ago
Family Pleads for OFW Mary Jane Veloso's Release Amid President Widodo's Philippine Visit
In a pivotal moment during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to the Philippines, the family of Mary Jane Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who has been imprisoned in Indonesia for over a decade, made a public appeal for her release. Mary Jane Veloso was sentenced to death in 2010 in a drug case, a
Family Pleads for OFW Mary Jane Veloso's Release Amid President Widodo's Philippine Visit
Murder Victim's Family Distressed Over Alleged Killer's Support in Justice System
1 hour ago
Murder Victim's Family Distressed Over Alleged Killer's Support in Justice System
Palestinian Writer Lama Khater Sheds Light on Israeli Detention Practices
2 hours ago
Palestinian Writer Lama Khater Sheds Light on Israeli Detention Practices
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
60 mins ago
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
1 hour ago
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
Adeyanju Condemns Arrest of Social Media Critic VeryDarkMan, Calls for Police Reform
1 hour ago
Adeyanju Condemns Arrest of Social Media Critic VeryDarkMan, Calls for Police Reform
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
33 seconds
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
2 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
2 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
2 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
2 mins
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
2 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
2 mins
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
3 mins
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
3 mins
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
45 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app