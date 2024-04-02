Palestine Seeks Full UN Membership Amidst Ongoing Israel-Gaza Conflict and Lebanon Missile Strikes

Palestine has reignited its quest for full United Nations (UN) membership amidst escalating tensions in the Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its 180th day, and a new missile attack from Lebanon into northern Israel. This move comes as the international community grapples with the repercussions of Israel's wartime actions, including a strike that killed aid workers in Gaza, drawing global condemnation.

Palestine's UN Membership Bid Renewed

In a significant development, Palestine has officially renewed its application for full UN membership. This request, conveyed by Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, underscores Palestine's persistent endeavor for statehood recognition amid ongoing conflict. Despite previous setbacks and the potential for a United States veto at the Security Council, the bid is backed by an array of international bodies and over 140 UN member states, highlighting widespread support for Palestine's statehood aspirations.

Missile Attacks Escalate Regional Tensions

Compounding the area's volatility, northern Israel was targeted by a barrage of missiles from Lebanon, marking a significant escalation