en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen

In the wake of recent military strikes in Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom, Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) has voiced stern condemnation. This reaction has further enflamed an already tense region, fuelling fears of escalating violence and looming humanitarian crises.

US-UK Strikes on Yemen: A New Twist in the Conflict

The US and its allies launched targeted airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, a response to attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea. This move marks a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The fallout from these actions has not been merely political. Analysts warn of potential disruptions to trade flows and a sharp hike in oil prices as the conflict threatens the stability of oil supply and demand.

Fears are mounting over the possible implications of these strikes, particularly the risk of shattering the fragile truce in Yemen and igniting a broader conflict. The strikes have also forced shipping companies to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, signaling the potential for far-reaching economic repercussions.

The Humanitarian Toll

The toll on Yemen’s population has been extensive. Over 150,000 people have been killed, with tens of thousands injured. The strikes have intensified the widespread hunger and misery already prevalent in Yemen. This humanitarian crisis has earned international condemnation, further complicating an already fraught geopolitical landscape.

PIJ Condemns Western Military Intervention

The PIJ’s condemnation underscores its staunch opposition to Western influence in the Middle East, advocating instead for the sovereignty of Yemen and a non-interventionist approach to the region’s conflicts. As this volatile situation continues to unfold, the world watches anxiously for signs of escalation or resolution. The outcomes of these interventions will undeniably shape the future of Yemen, the Middle East, and potentially, global geopolitics.

0
Military Politics
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
8 mins ago
US and UK Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Houthis in Yemen
US and UK military forces, with backing from other nations, have launched targeted strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. This action, taken in response to illegal assaults on maritime vessels, focused on key sites tied to the Houthi’s unmanned aerial vehicle, ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities. The operation marks
US and UK Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Houthis in Yemen
Retired Military Officer Ohunyeye Vies for Ondo State Governorship; APC Warns Ngige in Anambra
47 mins ago
Retired Military Officer Ohunyeye Vies for Ondo State Governorship; APC Warns Ngige in Anambra
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
1 hour ago
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
India Successfully Tests New-Generation Akash Missile, Bolsters Defense Capabilities
35 mins ago
India Successfully Tests New-Generation Akash Missile, Bolsters Defense Capabilities
Ecuador Declares War on Drug Gangs: A Global Roundup
45 mins ago
Ecuador Declares War on Drug Gangs: A Global Roundup
U.S. Army Modernizes Battlefield Software, Focuses on AFATDS Upgrade
45 mins ago
U.S. Army Modernizes Battlefield Software, Focuses on AFATDS Upgrade
Latest Headlines
World News
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
17 seconds
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
1 min
Nigeria in Flux: A Sweeping Overview Across Sectors
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
1 min
The Unspoken Pain: Unraveling the Reality of Menstrual Cramps and Endometriosis
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
2 mins
Craig Tiley's Ambitious Vision for the Australian Open
Political Transparency and Controversy: A Glance at Zambia and U.S. Politics
2 mins
Political Transparency and Controversy: A Glance at Zambia and U.S. Politics
Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells
3 mins
Groundbreaking DNA Testing Unearths Genetic Conditions in Ancient Human Cells
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
4 mins
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
6 mins
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
7 mins
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app