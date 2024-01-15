en English
Human Rights

Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
British law enforcement agencies have arrested six activists associated with the Palestine Action protest group, suspecting them of planning to disrupt normal operations at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The Metropolitan Police initiated the investigation following a tip-off from the Daily Express newspaper, leading to the apprehension of the accused in Liverpool, Brent, Tower Hamlets, and Brighton. The activists remain in custody, and the London Stock Exchange Group has refrained from commenting on the incident.

Planned Disruption at LSE

The six detainees, all in their 20s and early 30s, allegedly intended to cause ‘huge economic damage’ to the London Stock Exchange. Their plan reportedly involved using bike locks to chain themselves to the LSE’s glass entrance, locking themselves in front of the main and back entrances, and causing damage to the building. The group also allegedly planned to use ‘money guns’ to fire fake banknotes, painted red to symbolize blood, around the premises. The Met has taken additional precautions in light of the arrests, acknowledging that there could be potential disruptions in the coming days.

Political Unrest and Public Protests

The arrests come amid ongoing public protests against the war in Gaza. Activists have been rallying across the UK, calling for an immediate ceasefire. The Palestine Action group, however, has remained silent on the arrests and did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Metropolitan Police have emphasized the significance of the arrests and expressed gratitude to the Daily Express for their role in averting the potential disruption.

Further Implications

The alleged plot against the London Stock Exchange is indicative of the growing tension and unrest in the UK over the war in Gaza. The incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and security measures, especially in public and economic institutions. The Met continues to liaise with the City of London Police and other forces across the UK to ensure the availability of appropriate resources to handle any potential disruption. The Palestine Action group’s alleged attempt to disrupt the LSE operations underscores the escalating conflict and the broader implications for public safety and economic stability.

Human Rights Politics United Kingdom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

