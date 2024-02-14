Palaniswami Criticizes DMK Government for Forming 52 Committees, Demands Transparency

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition, lambasted the DMK government for its formation of 52 committees since assuming power. The criticism came during a press conference on February 14, 2024, with Palaniswami demanding a white paper on the outcomes of these committees.

The 52 Committees and their Purpose

Palaniswami questioned the DMK government's intentions behind the establishment of these committees, claiming that they lacked transparency and tangible results. He called for the publication of a white paper detailing the number of committees and their respective achievements.

The Leader of Opposition expressed concern over the government's focus on committee formation rather than addressing pressing issues in the state. He stated that the people of Tamil Nadu were eager to see action and results, not merely the creation of more committees.

Global Investor Meet and the Chief Minister's Foreign Trip

During the press conference, Palaniswami also addressed the Global Investor Meet and the Chief Minister's recent foreign trip, both aimed at attracting investments to the state. He demanded transparency regarding the outcomes and benefits of these initiatives for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The people have a right to know the details of any investments secured during these events," Palaniswami said. "It is crucial that the government operates with transparency and shares this information openly."

Unfulfilled Poll Promises

In addition to his criticism of the DMK government's committee formation, Palaniswami highlighted the party's lack of progress in implementing its poll promises. According to Palaniswami, only 10% of the promises made by the DMK regime have been fulfilled, with 90% remaining incomplete.

"The ruling party claimed that they have achieved 98% of their poll promises," Palaniswami said. "However, the facts tell a different story. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve better than empty promises and incomplete projects."

EPSEPS, a prominent critic of the DMK government, corroborated Palaniswami's claims, stating that the ruling party had only implemented a fraction of its promised initiatives.

As the Leader of Opposition continues to hold the DMK government accountable for its actions, the people of Tamil Nadu await tangible results and transparency in governance.