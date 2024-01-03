en English
Elections

Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:07 pm EST
Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation

The forthcoming elections in Pakistan, slated for February 8, are currently mired in controversy and allegations of repression and manipulation. The central figure of this unfolding political drama is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its candidates, including prominent figures such as Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Their nomination papers have been rejected, triggering widespread concerns about the legitimacy of the impending polls.

Alleged Repression and Manipulation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is facing criticism for perceived bias and a lack of independence. Its actions, including the dismissal of the PTI’s ‘bat’ election symbol, have been perceived as an act of partiality, leading to an appeal against a high court ruling that had restored the symbol. The current scenario suggests a significant influence of the security establishment on the electoral process.

(Read Also: Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct)

Political Landscape and Implications

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is preparing for the elections, with a candidate list dominated by the Sharif family. This dominance indicates a potential stagnation in leadership and a dearth of fresh ideas within the party. Amid these challenges, PTI continues to enjoy strong support, particularly among the youth.

However, it’s noteworthy that the major political parties have failed to adequately address pressing issues such as economic hardship, inequality, climate change, and terrorism. The military’s influence over national security and foreign policy has contributed to the current monolithic trajectory of the country.

(Read Also: Pakistan Olympic Association Aligns Electoral Cycle with Paris 2024 Olympics)

The Need for Free and Fair Elections

The political turbulence in Pakistan underscores the need for free and fair elections. Only through such a process can the country avoid further destabilization. The nation’s future depends heavily on the legitimacy of the upcoming polls, and the events leading up to it will be watched closely both domestically and internationally.

Elections Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

