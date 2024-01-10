Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf

On Wednesday, nearly a year posthumously, the Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld the death penalty for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for subverting the nation's constitution. Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, governed the country for nearly a decade. The landmark verdict comes after a special tribunal found him guilty of treason in 2019. Despite the later overturning of the sentence by the High Court, the appeal lingered in the Supreme Court for years. Musharraf, living in self-imposed exile in Dubai following a prolonged illness, passed away in 2023.

Musharraf’s Death Sentence Upheld

The Supreme Court's decision came despite arguments from Musharraf's counsel and opposition from the federal government. The case against Musharraf centered on his 'unconstitutional' decision to declare an emergency in November 2007. The ruling was delivered by a four-member bench of the Supreme Court.

Landmark Judgment in Pakistan’s History

The judgment is particularly significant in Pakistan's history, marking the first time a former military dictator has been punished for subverting the constitution. The court also rejected the Lahore High Court's earlier decision to declare the special court and its proceedings as unconstitutional.

Implications of the Verdict

The verdict was announced a year posthumously, with the court stating that Musharraf's heirs did not follow the case despite multiple notices. This ruling comes after the special court handed Musharraf a death sentence in 2019, later deemed 'unconstitutional' by the Lahore High Court in 2020. The Supreme Court declared the Lahore High Court's judgment null and void and suggested that the judges who validated the 1999 martial law should also be held accountable.