en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, delivered a ruling that convicts cannot vie for election unless their sentences are suspended. This pronouncement was made during the hearing of two separate cases that have significant implications for the country’s political landscape.

The Case of Khalid Langove

In the first case, former Balochistan finance adviser Khalid Langove, who received a 26-month sentence for corruption, petitioned for his sentence to be suspended to enable his participation in the upcoming general elections. The Chief Justice criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to appeal against Langove’s light sentence, despite overwhelming evidence of corruption. This evidence includes the discovery of a truckload of money at Langove’s residence. The Chief Justice referred to such individuals as enemies of Balochistan and underscored that they should be ineligible for elections.

The Case of Khadim Hussain

In the second case, the court upheld the disqualification of former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid lawmaker Khadim Hussain, who had been found in possession of a fraudulent degree. The case was put to rest following Hussain’s demise, with the court deciding not to pursue it further. Hussain’s heirs expressed a desire to continue the case to salvage his reputation, but the court deemed this impractical post his death.

Implications for Pakistan’s Electoral Landscape

The court’s decision has stirred the political landscape in Pakistan, which is currently gearing up for the general elections scheduled for February 8. The ruling has raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the democratic process in Pakistan, with critics arguing that it adds a new layer of complexity to the process. The court’s ruling comes at a time when over 90% of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including party founder Imran Khan, were deemed ineligible to contest by the election commission, while the candidature of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was accepted. This discrepancy has led to concerns about the consistency and fairness of Pakistan’s election process.

In conclusion, the court’s decision has set a precedent that could have far-reaching effects on the political landscape of Pakistan. While it upholds the principle that those convicted of corruption should not hold public office, it also raises questions about the fairness of the electoral vetting process and the implications this might have for future elections.

0
Law Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
4 mins ago
Tense Standoff at Aspen Landing: An Unexpected Turn Following a Medical Call
In the heart of Taylorsville, Utah, a tense standoff between the police and a 60-year-old man continues to unfold at the Aspen Landing reception center. What initially began as a response to a medical emergency call has escalated alarmingly, with the man allegedly drawing a handgun at the incoming Unified Fire Department personnel. A SWAT
Tense Standoff at Aspen Landing: An Unexpected Turn Following a Medical Call
Focus Financial Faces Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Sale Misrepresentation
9 mins ago
Focus Financial Faces Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Sale Misrepresentation
Vassalboro Man Accused of Multiple Home Invasions Apprehended
11 mins ago
Vassalboro Man Accused of Multiple Home Invasions Apprehended
A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves
5 mins ago
A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
6 mins ago
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
8 mins ago
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
25 seconds
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
26 seconds
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
27 seconds
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
Sheinelle Jones: A Journey of Self-Reflection and Transformation
28 seconds
Sheinelle Jones: A Journey of Self-Reflection and Transformation
Warren County Commissioners Inducted: A Call for Community Engagement in Governance
38 seconds
Warren County Commissioners Inducted: A Call for Community Engagement in Governance
Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat in United Cup Quarter-Finals
58 seconds
Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Defeat in United Cup Quarter-Finals
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
1 min
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18: Bullet Club's War Dogs Defend New Titles; David Finlay Steps Up
Jermari Harris Returns to University of Iowa for 2024 Season, Boosting Hawkeyes' Defense
1 min
Jermari Harris Returns to University of Iowa for 2024 Season, Boosting Hawkeyes' Defense
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Navigating the Fitness Journey: A Balanced Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
11 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
24 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app