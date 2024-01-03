Pakistan’s Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, delivered a ruling that convicts cannot vie for election unless their sentences are suspended. This pronouncement was made during the hearing of two separate cases that have significant implications for the country’s political landscape.

The Case of Khalid Langove

In the first case, former Balochistan finance adviser Khalid Langove, who received a 26-month sentence for corruption, petitioned for his sentence to be suspended to enable his participation in the upcoming general elections. The Chief Justice criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to appeal against Langove’s light sentence, despite overwhelming evidence of corruption. This evidence includes the discovery of a truckload of money at Langove’s residence. The Chief Justice referred to such individuals as enemies of Balochistan and underscored that they should be ineligible for elections.

The Case of Khadim Hussain

In the second case, the court upheld the disqualification of former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid lawmaker Khadim Hussain, who had been found in possession of a fraudulent degree. The case was put to rest following Hussain’s demise, with the court deciding not to pursue it further. Hussain’s heirs expressed a desire to continue the case to salvage his reputation, but the court deemed this impractical post his death.

Implications for Pakistan’s Electoral Landscape

The court’s decision has stirred the political landscape in Pakistan, which is currently gearing up for the general elections scheduled for February 8. The ruling has raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the democratic process in Pakistan, with critics arguing that it adds a new layer of complexity to the process. The court’s ruling comes at a time when over 90% of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including party founder Imran Khan, were deemed ineligible to contest by the election commission, while the candidature of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was accepted. This discrepancy has led to concerns about the consistency and fairness of Pakistan’s election process.

In conclusion, the court’s decision has set a precedent that could have far-reaching effects on the political landscape of Pakistan. While it upholds the principle that those convicted of corruption should not hold public office, it also raises questions about the fairness of the electoral vetting process and the implications this might have for future elections.